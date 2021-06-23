Vaccination drive: Mysuru second best in Karnataka after Bengaluru, one million+ inoculated

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While Mysuru continues to witness the highest Covid Test positivity Rate (TPR) in the state, forcing the government to continue the lockdown in the district, a silver lining is the district's vaccination coverage, which is second only to Bengaluru. Mysuru has become the second district after the state capital to vaccinate over one million people.

As on June-21, 10,96,015 people were inoculated, accounting for 33.4 per cent of the total target. The district tops the chart specially in vaccinating the 45+ age group and priority groups - healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLW).

Dr L Ravi, district nodal officer for vaccination, said this was possible due to team work. "The cooperation of all other departments, elected representatives, ASHA workers and task force committees have helped us to vaccinate over one million people. We have almost completed the priority groups," he said.

Meanwhile, several elected representatives in the district have taken special interest in holding vaccination drives in their respective constituencies to ensure all those in the age group of 18-44 years get free vaccination. MLAs S A Ramadas and L Nagendra came up with a special vaccination drive in wards. On Monday and Tuesday, over 75,000 doses were administered to people in the district.