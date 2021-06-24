Beef sale? Cow shot dead on Madikeri estate

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Miscreants allegedly shot a cow dead and, when confronted by two villagers as they were butchering the animal, pointed the gun at them and escaped. The incident was reported in Kaggodlu village of Madikeri taluk late on Tuesday night. An FIR has been filed by a resident.

According to the police, Yatish BK, a resident of Hakkattur and a member of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike, and his friend were passing through the village when they heard a gun going off on a private estate, where stray cows are said to have been sheltered. The duo went in direction of the sound and saw five people butchering the animal, Yatish said in the complaint filed with the Madikeri Rural police.

When they tried to get a closer look, one of the miscreants pointed a gun at Yatish and all escaped the spot, the complaint said. Yatish immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot and recovered the meat and a knife. In the complaint, Yatish also alleged that miscreants kill cattle on the estate regularly with the help of a few people from Assam.