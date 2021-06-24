Bengaluru Covid patient is Karnataka’s second Delta-plus variant case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a case of the Delta-plus variant of SARS-CoV2 was detected in Mysuru, the state reported its second case from Bengaluru.Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar confirmed this on Wednesday saying,

“As of June 23, another case of Covid-19 Delta-plus variant has been found in Karnataka. One case was found in Mysuru on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, another case has been detected in Bengaluru, making it two cases in Karnataka. The patient in Bengaluru is isolated and being treated. As of now, there is no information that this variant is more severe or transmissible than the Delta variant. The Delta-plus variant is being studied further.”

Sources revealed that the patient was a 86-year-old citizen who was diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness with Covid-19. The samples were sent to NIMHANS early this month and tested positive for the Delta-plus variant.Minister Sudhakar, who spoke to reporters in Chikkaballapur, also said that the issue of delay in vaccinating students aged 18 and above will be discussed with the Primary and Secondary Education Minister.