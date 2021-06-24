STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

 Black fungus in lungs a new concern 

Covid-associated Pulmonary Mucormycosis leads to blood while coughing and is seen in immunocompromised patients.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Until now, there were reports of mucormycosis (black fungus) affecting the nose, paranasal sinus area and eyes. But now, doctors are reporting cases where it progresses to the lungs, which needs to be treated with anti-fungal drugs and surgery to remove the affected part.

Termed as Pulmonary Mucormycosis, seen in recovered Covid-19 patients, the fungus destroys the lung tissues and causes huge cavities in the organ, with a high fatality rate. Covid-associated Pulmonary Mucormycosis leads to blood while coughing and is seen in immunocompromised patients.

“We had a child with diabetes who developed mucormycosis in the lung post-Covid. He has been put on anti-fungal medication and surgery was done to remove the infected part . Another case we had was a renal transplant immunocompromised patient. This patient has been put on the medicine and will be operated upon. A third patient we saw has chronic kidney disease and we had another patient with Pulmonary Mucormycosis,” said Dr Sachin D, Consultant - Interventional Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Specialist, Manipal Hospitals.Symptoms that recovered Covid patients must watch out for includes pain in nose and sinuses, nasal bleeding and coughing blood. At Apollo Hospitals, doctors received five such cases.

”Four of the patients passed away and one is still under treatment. It is is hard to diagnose and operate upon. Patients come with pneumonia-like presentation and fever, and it is hard to differentiate between pneumonia and mucormycosis. Three of the five patients also presented with white fungus. Mortality rate is high and bronchoscopy needs to be done to detect mucormycosis in the lungs,” said Dr Ravindra Mehta,

Senior Consultant and HoD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals.The hospital plans to submit the findings to a medical journal.It presents with loss of appetite, breathlessness and can progress into frank sepsis and the patient may succumb,said Dr Srivatsa Lokeshwaran, Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology, Aster CMI Hospital, where they have seen two such cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Black fungus COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp