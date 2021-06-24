Congress high command will decide on Karnataka CM candidate: Satish Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Playing down speculation by some Congress leaders about the CM candidate for the next elections, KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said the high command will take a final call once the party comes to power.Jarkiholi said the Congress would face the next assembly elections under a collective leadership, and that there was no scope for factionalism or groupism.

All party leaders were committed to bringing the party to power, he said in Bagalkot on Wednesday. It was unclear as to when elections will be held in Karnataka, and once legislators are elected, the party would decide on who should become CM, he added.

Commenting on reports that his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi, former Water Resources Minister, may resign as MLA, Satish said he was not aware of any such development.Reacting to MLA Zameer Ahmed’s statement that former CM Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister, Satish said, “Zameer Ahmed is an all-rounder. He likes hitting sixers,’’ and added that Zameer was also good at playing slog overs. As a staunch follower of Siddaramaiah, Zameer may have said that he would be the next chief minister, but it should not be taken seriously. All leaders in the Congress are united, he added.