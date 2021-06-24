STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Finding ‘Patient Zero’ must to nail Delta+ Covid variant

Need to go back to contact tracing, test primary, secondary contacts, check travel history, say experts 

Published: 24th June 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to get inoculated outside a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Mysuru on Wednesday | Udayshankar S

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Experts have given a clarion call to urgently find SARS-CoV-2 Delta Plus variant’s ‘Patient Zero’ — the first patient infected by this variant — and contact trace, test and isolate those found positive with his variant.

Experts from the genome sequencing committee said with Karnataka’s second sample with Delta Plus variant found in Bengaluru on Wednesday, it is of utmost importance to go back to the method of contact tracing, as done during the onset of Covid-19 last year.

“We have to find Patient Zero. It is very important. There is no guarantee in a random sampling that this particular person, whose sample is found with the new variant, is Patient Zero. What if he is a primary contact? We have to isolate, track and trace such people immediately,” said Dr Vishal Rao, Regional Director - Head Neck Surgical Oncology and Associate Dean - Centre of Academics and Research HCG Cancer Centre, who is also a member of the Covid-19 Genomic Surveillance Committee.

So far, genome sequencing is not included as a diagnostic process, so patients are not informed which variant they are infected with.“Sequencing is done as high-level lab research with no communication to patients. But now, looking at the situation, we have to inform patients and officials concerned. Just that the patient should not be stigmatised,” Dr Vishal added.

However, Prof Vijay Chandru, Adjunct Professor, IISc, commissioner at Lancet Citizen’s Commission, member of Karnataka’s Genome Sequencing Committee, and co-founder, Strand Life Sciences, said it can be done when infection rates are lower. “A study by NIMHANS showed how variants moved to interior parts of the state. But this can be done when the case volume is less. It is very difficult to do contact tracing when it is a random sample, and also taken for sequencing at least two to three weeks before. This is the reason why real-time genome sequencing is extremely important,” he said.

But a public health expert said when the size of samples in the variant was small, it is definitely possible. “We now have two samples for Delta Plus variant in Karnataka. We have to immediately isolate him/her, take all details like travel history, if the sample was vaccinated, trace primary and secondary contacts, test them, and even genome sequence the samples which have tested positive for this new variant,” he said.

Meanwhile, experts said India is already blamed for being slow in identifying new variants. Hence, it is important to at least rapidly interview, isolate, find the source, and warn contacts to ensure there is no Delta Plus variant driven surge. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta variant COVID 19 COVID variant
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp