STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Health dept to set guidelines on reopening temples

Meanwhile, sources from the Endowments Department said that they are looking at the possibility of restricting timings for the public to visit the temples.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes as planned, temples will be allowed to reopen in Karnataka, but following specific guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Speaking to TNIE, Endowments Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said that the government is yet to take a decision on reopening temples.

“We don’t know how many devotees will throng the temples the minute we reopen them. It might not be advisable, that too during a pandemic, when there is warning of a possible third wave,” the minister said
Poojari, however, said they are holding consultations with Health Department officials and experts on framing specific guidelines for reopening of temples.

“Once they submit the guidelines, we will place it before Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for final approval,” he said.The state has over 34,000 temples run by the Endowments Department.However, all the temples have been shut for the public for the last 54 days owing to the lockdown. The State Government, however, has allowed regular rituals to be conducted 
by minimal staff following all safety measures.

Meanwhile, sources from the Endowments Department said that they are looking at the possibility of restricting timings for the public to visit the temples.“Even if we allow devotees, how many people can be allowed in a day? The crowd will become uncontrollable. We might insist on vaccination certificate or Covid negative certificate for those entering the temple. These are the suggestions that are cropping up… minister will take a final call,” the official added. Meanwhile, vaccination of the temple staff is also on the cards .

The department has no plans to restart saptapadi (mass marriages) in temples. Poojari  said the government norms clearly state that marriages have to be conducted in a simple manner with limited guests. “We can’t expect limited number of people in mass marriages… so we will not organise it anytime soon,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka temples COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp