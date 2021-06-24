Health dept to set guidelines on reopening temples

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes as planned, temples will be allowed to reopen in Karnataka, but following specific guidelines issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Speaking to TNIE, Endowments Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari said that the government is yet to take a decision on reopening temples.

“We don’t know how many devotees will throng the temples the minute we reopen them. It might not be advisable, that too during a pandemic, when there is warning of a possible third wave,” the minister said

Poojari, however, said they are holding consultations with Health Department officials and experts on framing specific guidelines for reopening of temples.

“Once they submit the guidelines, we will place it before Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for final approval,” he said.The state has over 34,000 temples run by the Endowments Department.However, all the temples have been shut for the public for the last 54 days owing to the lockdown. The State Government, however, has allowed regular rituals to be conducted

by minimal staff following all safety measures.

Meanwhile, sources from the Endowments Department said that they are looking at the possibility of restricting timings for the public to visit the temples.“Even if we allow devotees, how many people can be allowed in a day? The crowd will become uncontrollable. We might insist on vaccination certificate or Covid negative certificate for those entering the temple. These are the suggestions that are cropping up… minister will take a final call,” the official added. Meanwhile, vaccination of the temple staff is also on the cards .

The department has no plans to restart saptapadi (mass marriages) in temples. Poojari said the government norms clearly state that marriages have to be conducted in a simple manner with limited guests. “We can’t expect limited number of people in mass marriages… so we will not organise it anytime soon,” the minister said.