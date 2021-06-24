Inam Act may be amended for occupancy rights

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government is contemplating amending the Inams Abolition Act to allow farmers to apply for claim of occupancy rights, as many farmers had not filed applications seeking occupancy rights under the Act, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Wednesday.

The minister said over 70,000 acres of land come under the Inam land category in the state, and many farmers have not filed applications seeking occupancy rights under the Act. To provide them an opportunity, the government is contemplating amending the Act and it will be discussed in the Cabinet, he said, adding that 500-1000 acres of land were given as Inam (prize) during British rule, and farmers were cultivating that land from many years.

According to a senior officer, as part of the land reforms initiative, farmers who cultivate the land become owners of the land and for that, they need to file applications. Officials will look into such applications to find out if they are really tilling the land and decide on them.