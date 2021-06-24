Kannada actor Darshan’s video plea helps raise Rs 3 crore for zoos

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With no visitors due to lockdown following the second wave of the pandemic, revenues of the zoos across the state have gone south. The Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) is even finding it difficult to maintain the animals. Amid such turbulent times, zoos have received a whopping Rs 3 crore in donations in the last 20 days, thanks to the appeal made by Sandalwood star Darshan Thoogudeepa.

Darshan had appeared in a video shot in Mysuru zoo appealing to donate generously for all the nine zoos in Karnataka highlighting their financial crunch. He briefed on animal adoption scheme. The video also had details of app released recently to accept donations. ZAK chairman L R Mahadevaswamy said the response has been overwhelming and thanked District Minister S T Somashekar and Darshan for executing the idea.

“Over 6,000 people have adopted animals and birds in the zoos. Zoos in Belagavi, Gadag and Hampi will be opened soon. We are planing to organise Covid test for visitors,” he said.He informed that noted producer Ramu’s daughter Karunya Ramu has adopted a leopard.