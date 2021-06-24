‘Moral turpitude’: IPS officer D Roopa on pool construction in Mysuru ex-DC Rohini Sindhuri’s house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Mysuru Regional Commissioner Dr GC Prakash submitted a report stating that construction of a swimming pool at the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner’s official residence was of no public interest, senior IPS officer D Roopa termed construction of a pool at a time when the country is facing a health crisis, as “moral turpitude”.

“Basically, when country is going through crisis of health and finance, she could have stopped the work. Going ahead with swimming pool work shows moral turpitude,” Roopa, Managing Director, Karnataka Handicrafts Corporation, tweeted.

The state government had asked Prakash to conduct an inquiry into the construction of the pool during the tenure of IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri as DC. His report stated that work on the pool was taken up without administrative approval.