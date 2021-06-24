STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MTB gets Bengaluru Rural, Ashoka eyes Bengaluru Urban 

In an official statement on Wednesday evening, Ashoka said he had no objection in handing over charge of Bengaluru Rural district.

Published: 24th June 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday appointed Minister for Municipal Corporations, Sugar and Cane N Nagaraj (MTB) as in-charge minister for Bengaluru Rural. The responsibility was earlier held by Revenue Minister R Ashoka. The change comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru Rural district are steadily plateauing. Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office suggested that Ashoka pushed for MTB Nagaraj’s appointment as Bengaluru Rural in-charge. 

In an official statement on Wednesday evening, Ashoka said he had no objection in handing over charge of Bengaluru Rural district.Nagaraj had publicly expressed disappointment with his portfolio after he was inducted into the cabinet earlier this year. Giving him responsibility of Bengaluru Rural is aimed at placating him for his grouse over his portfolio.

The move is also being seen as Ashoka’s step towards being made in-charge of Bengaluru Urban. Ever since he took charge, Yediyurappa has held on to the coveted Bengaluru Urban district charge. Despite there being more than a dozen ministers from Bengaluru in the cabinet, he refused to hand over charge to anyone.

If Ashoka is made in-charge of Bengaluru, the move will be seen as his reward for standing by Yediyurappa during the leadership controversy in the state party unit. Ashoka and Basavaraj Bommai have repeatedly made statements in support of Yediyurappa, countering murmurs of leadership change in the past few weeks. Senior ministers, including DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, are hopeful of getting Bengaluru Urban. 

In choosing not to react to the change in district responsibility, Ashoka has strengthened speculation that he could be given charge of Bengaluru Urban. If it comes into effect, the move will be construed as CM Yediyurappa’s gesture of standing by those who extend support to him over his baiters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru N Nagaraj R Ashoka Bengaluru Rural Bengaluru Urban 
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp