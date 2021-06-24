STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, a war room in Karnataka for animal welfare

Animals which need care after loosing their care takers to Covid or are infected will also be addressed.

Published: 24th June 2021

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan offer pooja before inaugurating the war room on Wednesday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you come across an injured animal and don’t know what to do, just call 8277100200- the country’s first animal war room.Under the direction of Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan, the war room was readied in two months and inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday. Dismantling the earlier call centre, this war room has been set up by the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Hebbal, by the animal husbandry department.

There are four lines and will house 24 people, divided into three teams of seven each, working in three shifts and will be operational round-the-clock. Citizens can also WhatsApp their grievances to the number and based on the location, the veterinarians, para-medics and medical staff will be directed to take action. 
Though there are many animal and bird rescue call centres, this one is set up by the government and will work in tandem with other departments like forest department, Karnataka Milk Federation, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, district administrations and veterinarians in urban and rural areas. 

“Just like a medical war room, this animal war room has been set up so that animals can get the required medical help. Farmers, who have ill cattle, can call the war room for guidance,” Dr B N Shivaram, Institute Director, told The New Indian Express. Dr Shivaram explained that it is not just for cattle, but for all types of animal care, rescue and help. Citizens who find stranded birds, snakes that need to be rescued, any wildlife or even stray dogs can contact the war room. Animals which need care after loosing their care takers to Covid or are infected will also be addressed.

