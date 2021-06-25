All college students in Karnataka to be vaccinated in July

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also state Covid Task Force head, on Thursday announced that a vaccination drive will be held in July for students who are over 18 years old.Responding to a media query, he said offline classes will start once all students get the first vaccine dose. All college students aged above 18 years, teaching staff and non-teaching staff of colleges will be considered as a priority group for vaccination, Narayan added.

Vaccination for these groups would be taken up in July in their respective colleges, as per the guidelines of the Central government. Students can take the vaccine on showing validation letters issued by their institution. The head of the institution and another official will be appointed as nodal officers, Narayan said.He also clarified that the learning process was continuing online. Attendance is mandatory for online classes too, he said. “The government is cautious about the occurrence of Delta Plus cases, and existing vaccines are effective against this variant of the virus,” Narayan added.

Special drive for women

Narayan on Thursday launched a special vaccination drive for women in his constituency of Malleswaram. It was held by the Dr CN Ashwath Narayan Foundation.More than 1,500 women were vaccinated at Sangolli Rayanna park in Ward 66. Narayan said this is the first time a special drive for women is being conducted.