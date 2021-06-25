STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maintain vigil over Delta plus variant of virus: CM to officials as Karnataka relaxes norms for marriages

Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior Ministers and officials today to review the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Published: 25th June 2021 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday instructed officials to maintain vigil over the 'Delta Plus' variant of coronavirus, especially in border districts and subject those arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala to tests.

"The Delta Plus situation in the state as of now is under control and instructions have been given to maintain strict vigil about the virus," the CMO said in a statement.

Noting that a greater number of Delta Plus variant virus infections are being reported in neighboring Maharashtra, it said directions have been put on border districts on alert.

Instructions have also been given to maintain strict vigil on those arriving in the state from Maharashtra and Kerala, by subjecting them to COVID tests, the statement said.

Expressing concern over the intensity of the second wave not declining in Maharashtra and Kerala, it said people have been requested to follow all the precautionary measures with relaxing of restrictions in the state.

The government has also instructed the authorities to identify malnourished children and provide them nutritious food and medical care that is required.

Earlier in the day Health Minister K Sudhakar said there are two cases of Delta plus variant in the state, one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru, both with mild symptoms.

"The one in Mysuru has completely recovered. There was no severity in both the cases. Primary contacts of these cases have tested negative. Therefore, there is no need to panic about this virus. Genome sequencing is being done everyday to detect new strains," he said.

Six genome sequencing labs are being set up at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura, he added.

The state on Friday permitted conduct of marriage functions in choultries, hotels, resorts and function halls involving not more than 40 guests.

The weddings can be held from June 28 with some conditions.

According to an order issued by the State government, those organising marriages should obtain permission from either the Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area or Tahsildar at the taluks.

The officer concerned shall issue 40 passes per marriage function by name, the order said.

Only people with passes would be allowed to attend the marriage and they shall not be transferable, the order said.

People attending the function have been asked to strictly follow COVID appropriate behaviour, it added.

The state on Friday reported 3,310 new cases of COVID-19 and 114 deaths, taking the caseload to 28,26,754 and toll to 34,539, the health department said.

The day also saw 6,524 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, pushing the total number of recoveries to 26,84,997.

Bengaluru Urban logged 614 new cases, as the city saw 1,401 discharges and 17 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 1,07,195.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.09 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.44 per cent.

Mysuru reported 22 deaths, Dakshina Kannada (14), Ballari and Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,09,687, followed by Mysuru 1,64,385 and Tumakuru 1,14,345.

Hassan accounted for 399 deaths, Dakshina Kannada 377, Mysuru 367, Shivamogga 212, followed by others.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 11,27,900, followed by Mysuru 1,57,507 and Tumakuru 1,11,034.

Cumulatively a total of 3,35,08,382 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,58,072 were tested on Friday alone.

