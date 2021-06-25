Provide details on virtual hearing facility: HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday sought response from the State Government on providing video conference hearing facility to quasi-judicial authorities across the state. The court also asked the government to provide details on whether video conference hearing facility has already been provided to those authorities. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order during the hearing of a suo moto PIL initiated to address issues arising out of the pandemic.

During the hearing, the court’s attention was drawn to the non-functioning of quasi judicial authorities and pending of important cases before them, due to the lockdown. Noting that the cases can be heard by the quasi judicial authorities if video conference hearing facility is provided, the court asked the government to submit response on providing it.