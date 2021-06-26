STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Covid negative report now a must to enter Karnataka from Maharashtra

Due to a spike in Delta Plus cases in the neighbouring state, the government hastily decided to keep a strict vigil on the border.

Published: 26th June 2021 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath taking stock of facilities at Kugnoli check-post at Karnataka-Maharashtra border on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: To effectively prevent the spread of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 in Karnataka, the state government has made it mandatory for people entering the state from Maharashtra to produce Covid negative reports starting Saturday. 

Due to a spike in Delta Plus cases in the neighbouring state, the government hastily decided to keep a strict vigil on the border.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath took stock of facilities at the check-posts on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border at Nipani on Saturday and directed his officials to ensure that people furnished Covid negative reports before they crossed the border.

In the case of residents of Karnataka entering the state from Maharashtra, the DC said, they would have to undergo RT-PCR tests on the border itself before the entry. Their test reports would be sent to their residential address subsequently, he added.

A make-shift Covid testing centre was being set up at the Kugnoli check-post on the border at Nipani to facilitate people to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is also Transport Minister, had said the government contemplated making it mandatory for people entering the state crossing the border to produce Covid negative reports.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of Delta Plus in Maharashtra, Savadi said his department had been working on measures to ensure a strict check at the posts on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. 

"I have already discussed the issue (of having a strict checking of Covid negative reports) with Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Maharashtra," Savadi said.

A large number of people from various parts of Maharashtra enter Karnataka via the border check-posts in Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Bidar, and Vijayapura on a daily basis. A spike in Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra could create problems in Karnataka too if the people started crossing the border unchecked, Savadi added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta Plus variant Karnataka Covid cases Karnataka-Maharashtra border Covid negative report RT-PCR test
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp