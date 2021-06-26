Ensure no closure report in CD case: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday orally asked the Advocate General (AG) to ensure that no closure report is filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the CD scandal, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj asked AG Prabhuling K Navadagi to ensure no closure report filed, when senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the alleged victim, requested the court to issue such a direction to the state.

Meanwhile, the court directed the registry to club all the petitions, including the one filed by the alleged victim questioning the extortion complaint filed by accused, with PILs which are being heard by a division bench headed by the Chief Justice with regard to the CD scandal and place them for hearing on July 5.