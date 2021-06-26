STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fourth round of sero-survey in three Karnataka districts from June 30

The ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai was the nodal agency for all the past surveys.

A healthcare staff collects blood sample of a woman.

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the fourth round of national sero-survey to detect the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the community. The survey will also be done in three districts of the state — Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Kalaburgi — from June 30. For the first time, children above the age of 6 will also be part of the survey.

The survey will be conducted by National Tuberculosis Institute, Bengaluru, in nine clusters under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, 11 clusters of Bengaluru Urban districts, and 10 clusters each in Chitradurga and Kalaburagi districts.In a sero-survey, blood samples are tested for the presence of IgG (Immunoglobulin G) antibodies that determine a past infection due to the virus.

Sero-surveys are also important to determine whether the disease has entered the community transmission stage or not. The ICMR’s National Institute of Epidemiology in Chennai was the nodal agency for all the past surveys. The ICMR-National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (Formerly Tuberculosis Research Centre) is supervising the fourth survey.

The survey in Chitradurga will be done in Hiriyur town, Koodlahalli and Maradihalli in Hiriyur taluk, Torebailu-Bheemasamudra, Doddabadehalli in Challakere taluk, Talikatte in Holalkere taluk, Yelagodu Gollarahatti in Chitradurga taluk, Kondlahalli in Molakalmuru taluk, Channasamudra in Hosadurga taluk, District Hospital at Chitradurga and also Ward No 11 in the hospital. 

