No need to panic about new Covid variant: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday said that there was no need to panic about the Delta-plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “There are two cases of the new variant — one in Bengaluru and the other in Mysuru, both with mild symptoms. The Mysuru patient has completely recovered,” he told reporters.

The primary contacts of both the patients have tested negative for Covid-19. “Therefore, there is no need to panic. Genome sequencing is being done each day to detect new strains,” Dr Sudhakar said. Six genome sequencing labs will be set up in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Vijayapura, he added. He also disclosed that there will be a difference in the treatment protocol of the Delta and Delta-plus variants and it will be discussed with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Further, with a surge in cases in Kerala (where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent), more tests will be conducted in the border areas. “We have instructed the district administrations to conduct more tests on the border... it is not appropriate to seal the border. We need to be cautious at bus stands and railway stations,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, regarding the treatment protocol, Dr Ravindra Mehta, senior consultant and HoD, Pulmonology and Interventional Pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, said, “So far, there is no change in the treatment protocol. It is known that for the Delta variants, monoclonal antibody cocktail works. However, this was known only during the end of the second wave and not tried on many. Going by this, it can be used to tackle the Delta-plus variant also.”