Ramesh Jarkiholi uses pressure to get back berth in Karnataka Cabinet

To meet Fadnavis; will decide on resigning as MLA next week; wants party to help sort out legal issues

Published: 26th June 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, his brother Lakhan Jarkiholi and brother-in-law Ambirao on board a private flight to Mysuru to visit Suttur Mutt

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The architect of the BJP government in the state, former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has given an ultimatum to the party high command, hinting that he would resign from the post of MLA shortly, if the party fails to help him clear legal hurdles to return to the cabinet.

Expressing deep resentment at being sidelined by the party leadership, an agitated Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Thursday that he would shortly meet his “godfather’’, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and take a final call on quitting his assembly seat.

On a visit to Mysuru on Friday, he said, “I had made up my mind to resign as MLA. I have restrained myself following advice from seniors and well-wishers.”Complaining that some leaders within his party were trying to suppress him politically, Jarkiholi said, “I am hurt by some people in the BJP.” Wondering how news of his plans to resign got leaked a few days ago, Jarkiholi said he had confided about it only among close associates.  

Asked why he was taking a hasty decision to quit, Jarkiholi said, “My rivals may have thought they succeeded in finishing me politically. They are wrong. My brothers and children are strongly by my side. We are ready to take on challenges,’’ he said.

He admitted that he had met Fadnavis in Mumbai last week, but did not lobby for a cabinet berth. However, he said that he had the powers to make MLAs ministers in the cabinet.Recalling his meeting with Fadnavis, Jarkiholi said he met him only when he decided to topple the Congress-JDS coalition.

Jarkiholi visits suttur mutt
Earlier on Thursday, Jarkiholi visited Suttur Matt in Mysuru, along with brother Lakhan Jarkiholi and brother-in-law Ambirao. He said he met the Swami of Sutturu Matt to express his condolences to his departed mother, and denied reports that his meeting had anything to do with politics. One of his close associates said he will soon inducted in cabinet again.

TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi BJP Karnataka Cabinet
