Rs 1,493 crore plan to develop Kalyana Karnataka region

Education, Health, Women and Child Welfare, Industries, Skill development, irrigation, drinking water, road and groundwater conservation will be the priority.

Published: 26th June 2021 05:37 AM

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board’s proposal to prepare a Rs 1,493 crore action plan for 2021-22 has been approved by the Governor Vajubhai Vala.Minister for Youth Empowerment, Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics KC Narayan Gowda said that officials have been directed to ensure that funds are used for the overall development of the region.

“Despite the financial constraints in the wake of the pandemic, the Chief Minister has not reduced the grants for taking up development works in the region and that shows the government’s commitment towards the region,” he said and added that the grants will be used for the overall development of the region, without compromising on the quality of the work. 

“Action will be taken against the officials if there are any complaints about the quality of work,” the minister warned.The grants will be allocated to taluks and districts in the region based on the recommendations of Nanjundappa committee report, he added. Education, Health, Women and Child Welfare, Industries, Skill development, irrigation, drinking water, road and groundwater conservation will be the priority. Last year, the government had taken up Rs 1,131 crore works in the region.

