Planning to open colleges in Karnataka by August: DyCM Ashwath Narayan

In an exclusive interview to TNSE, he said a vaccination drive, “Marali Collegige” (back to college), will be launched in July under which all degree students will be vaccinated.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan (File | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To resume offline classes at colleges and higher educational institutions by August, the State Government aims to administer at least one shot of Covid vaccination to all college-going students and teachers before July-end, said Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education Dr Ashwath Narayan.

In an exclusive interview to TNSE, he said a vaccination drive, “Marali Collegige” (back to college), will be launched in July under which all degree students will be vaccinated. “The Dr Devi Shetty committee report has recommended opening of degree colleges first. We will vaccinate students and staff of these colleges on priority,” he said.

The government has earmarked 20 lakh vaccinations for the drive. The plan was finalized after discussions with academic and health experts, he said. He explained that the government is planning a staggered reopening of classes. Students will have to produce vaccination certificates to college authorities once institutions reopen, he added. 

