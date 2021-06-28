STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

600 samples sent for genome sequencing amid Delta-Plus fear: Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that in Bengaluru, 50 lakh people have been vaccinated and no other city in the country has covered these many people.

Published: 28th June 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To contain the spread of the new COVID Delta-Plus variant, the Karnataka government has collected 600 samples and sent them for genome sequencing, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday. The results are still awaited.

The state has so far reported two cases of the variant. He said, "Karnataka is in a safe zone with this variant. But Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are facing a serious situation. We have kept districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra on high alert and conducting random testing of travellers. But it is not up to the expectation, and we are trying to test a maximum number of people. Lakhs of people enter our state from Kerala. Our government has taken the matter seriously and is testing them."

He said that in Bengaluru, 50 lakh people have been vaccinated and no other city in the country has covered these many people. In Karnataka, 40 per cent of the population or 1.85 crore people have taken the first dose and 45 lakh have completed their second shot.

Priority has been given to students, healthcare workers, police staff, media persons, parents of children less than 10 years old and others in public domain.

Nine children have lost their parents to COVID in Chikkaballapur and they will be adopted. Rs 1 lakh compensation will be given to each of their families and their education expenses will be borne by the government.

Other districts too will follow suit, he added. The investigation into the Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage tragedy is still going on and action will be taken based on the report, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Delta Plus Coronavirus Karnataka government Genome sequencing
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp