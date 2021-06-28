STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CM afraid of losing his seat, skipped meet with kin of oxygen tragedy victims: Karnataka Congress

The KPCC chief said that Yediyurappa, based on an intelligence report that people's outrage could lead to tension and revolt, had skipped visiting Chamarajanagar.

Published: 28th June 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar hands over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to family members of a victim of the oxygen tragedy in Chamarajanagar

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar hands over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to family members of a victim of the oxygen tragedy in Chamarajanagar. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Alleging that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had avoided visiting Chamarajanagar district as he was afraid of losing his seat, KPCC President DK Shivakumar said he preferred to skip meeting the families of 36 Covid patients who died in the recent oxygen shortage tragedy.

He called on the families during his day-long tour in the border district of Chamarajanagar. "I feel that Yediyurappa should have visited the district and consoled the families. Since no one from the government visited the families, the Congress has decided to go to people in grief," he said.

Yediyurappa, based on an intelligence report that people's outrage could lead to tension and revolt, had skipped visiting Chamarajanagar, he said. This is in keeping with the legendary jinx that whichever chief minister visits the district, loses power. Almost all chief ministers have avoided visiting Chamarajanagar.

Shivakumar claimed that people and public opinion are against the government for its handling of the pandemic. People have lost faith in the government as it has failed to act against any minister or officers for the oxygen tragedy, he said. He termed the 36 deaths as "murders committed by the government".

He thanked the High Court for constituting an inquiry committee which helped the kin of the deceased get Rs 2 lakh, but said that only 24 families got the relief amount, and the rest are still running from pillar to post for death certificates. The Congress will take up their case, he added.

According to him, 3,27,975 people have died due to COVID between January 1 and June 13 in Karnataka, and accused the government of manipulating the figure to 29,000.

Dalit CM chorus gets louder

The Karnataka Congress leadership woes seem to be far from over. While Opposition leader Siddaramaiah's supporters and Shivakumar’s supporters are vocal about their support, there is an equally strong counter-narrative being built from a third group.

Sources said that senior Congressmen former Union minister KH Muniyappa, former national general secretary BK Hariprasad and former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara held a closed-door meeting to talk about the reality of a Dalit becoming Chief Minister in Karnataka for the first time in 2023, provided the Congress gets the required numbers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar district BS Yediyurappa DK Shivakumar Karnataka oxygen tragedy Chamarajnagar oxygen
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp