511 kids lost at least one parent to Covid in Belagavi district: Survey

BELAGAVI: As many as 528 children have lost either one or both parents to Covid-19 in Belagavi district, a survey by the Women and Child Welfare Department has revealed. According to the survey, 17 children have lost both their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic and the remaining 511 have lost one parent.

The final report of the same will be submitted by the Women and Child Welfare Department to the State Government soon. Meanwhile, Minister of Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle has taken the issue seriously after she learnt that of the 528 children orpahned in the district owing to Covid-19, not a single child was sent to Child Welfare Home (Bal Kalyan Gruha) or government residential home. District Child Protection Officer Ravindra Ratnakar said such children will be provided necessary help by the State Government.