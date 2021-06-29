STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rural service must for MBBS recruits in Karnataka

Health minister says 2,053 medicos appointed to health, family welfare, medical education depts

Published: 29th June 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural service is compulsory for 2,053 MBBS graduates who have been appointed to various vacant positions in health and family welfare and medical education departments, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Monday. The government has hired the services of 1,750 doctors through direct recruitment recently, apart from 4,000 medical officers appointed during the pandemic, he said.

“In all, 1,001 medical students have been appointed on contract basis from 18 government medical colleges and hospitals. Of them, 666 will work at ICUs in taluk hospitals. They will report to work by this month-end. Apart from this, 348 doctors have been appointed under the National Health Mission. Of them, 90 have been posted to CHCs and three to the nephro-urology department. The government has filled 2,053 of the 2,108 vacant posts,” he said.  

“Experts say that the 2DG drug developed by DRDO and manufactured by Dr Reddy’s Labs is safe to use. The government is planning to procure the medicine before the third wave,” he added.On the vaccination drive, he said, “The health department will provide assistance to vaccinate teaching and non-teaching staff, while the expert committee members will suggest how to go about it. We have sufficient stocks of vaccines.”

The state has reported 3,232 cases of mucormycosis so far. Of them, 387 patients have recovered, while 262 died. Over 1,600 people have been operated on, he said.The Karnataka Health Promotion Trust, in collaboration with the Association of Public Health Technologies, has developed a method to test tuberculosis patients using artificial intelligence. The pilot of this will be held in Ballari, Koppal, Chikkaballapur and Belagavi, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MBBS Rural service Karnataka
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp