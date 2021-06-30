Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR or vaccine certificate mandatory to enter from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the emergence of the Delta-plus variant cases in Maharashtra, the Karnataka Government has initiated special surveillance measures and made it mandatory for travellers entering the state to produce either an RT-PCR negative report, or a Covid vaccination certificate.A notification issued on Tuesday stated that a negative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours, or a vaccination certificate of at least one vaccine dose must be produced by all travellers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi, personal transport, etc.

“It will be the responsibility of airlines to issue boarding passes to only those who meet the above requirements, and the railway authorities will be responsible for ensuring that all train passengers carry the necessary documents with them. And for those passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor should ensure that they possess the valid certificates,” the notification said.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Maharashtra, like Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburgi, have been instructed to make arrangements to deploy necessary staff at check-posts to ensure that all the vehicles entering the state are checked for compliance of this requirement.However, an exemption has been provided for constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below the age of two years.

In case of emergency situations, like death in a family and medical requirement, passengers can be allowed even without these documents, but their swab samples should be collected along with details of identity and address. Necessary action will be taken as per protocol depending upon the test results. The notification warns that violation of the conditions will attract action as per the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code.