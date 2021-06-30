Expert panel to visit Mysuru for Covid death audit

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With continuing to report a significant number of fresh cases and the mortality rate bucking rosier trends elsewhere in the state, a death audit expert committee is set to visit the district to ascertain the reasons behind the trend and to offer solutions.Announcing this on Tuesday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar also proposed setting up expert committees in big hospitals to analyse the reasons for the mortality rate not dipping in the district.

The district currently has a high Case Fatality Rate of 3.85 per cent and the weekly test positivity stands at 5.48 per cent, which is higher than most districts in the country even though the daily test positivity rate fell to 2.8 per cent on Monday.

Pointing this out as a matter of concern, the Health Minister asked officials to focus on surveillance, especially tracking those with SARI and ILI symptoms.At the meeting, Sudhakar also noted the high number of those in home isolation in the district. As on Monday, out of 4,351 active cases, 2,668, or 61 per cent of the patients are in home isolation.

The minister directed the officials to ensure that every patient, except those with verified facilities to properly isolate at home according to norms, should be sent to Covid Care Centres or to hospitals.The minister also announced that out of 20 urban centres identified as hotspots in the state, Bannur and Periyapatna are in Mysuru. Similarly, among the rural areas, three are in Mysuru and suggested strong containment measures there.