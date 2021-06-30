STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hunting accident may have been passed off as death in wild boar attack, say Kodagu officials

Investigations revealed that the body of the victim was shifted from inside the forest area to an estate property – to cover up the hunters’ footfalls

Published: 30th June 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 04:37 PM

Image of wild boar used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A filmy twist has emerged in a wildlife attack case reported in a village in Kodagu. While the relatives of a man claimed that he was killed in an unprovoked wild boar attack, preliminary investigations indicate he may have been involved in hunting, along with a few others. The investigations revealed that the body of the victim was shifted from inside the forest area to an estate property – to cover up the hunters’ footfalls.   

SP Kushalappa (43), an estate owner in Kiragundru village of Somwarpet taluk, died on June 28. His body was found lying inside his estate premises in the village and bore injuries suffered in a wild boar attack. The forest department officials were alerted and the family of the victim stated that Kushalappa was killed by a wild boar while he was carrying out routine estate work.

However, an investigation was carried out and the forest department did not find any footfall of the wild boar inside the estate. “The wild boar attack is suspected to have taken place nearly five kilometres away from the spot. We found blood stains across the forest area and nothing near the spot where the body was found. We suspect that they have shifted the body inside the estate to claim compensation,” revealed Nehru, Somwarpet division Assistant Conservator of Forest.

It is suspected that the victim Kushalappa, along with eight others, entered the forest limits near Hosthota for hunting activity. A slight misfire at the boar might have provoked it to attack them, injuring Kushalappa seriously on his thigh resulting in his death. To cover up the hunting activity, the body of Kushalappa was shifted out from the forest and into the estate.

“We are not sure if they used a gun – it is yet to be revealed following the investigation. Nevertheless, it is true that Kushalappa had injuries caused in a wild boar attack. However, it took place five kilometres away from the spot where his body was found. Inside the forest limits at Hosthota, we found blood stains across coconut tree branches. From here, we also found footprints and tyre marks leading to Kushalappa’s estate. The boar might have been injured during the hunting activity and it in turn attacked the hunters,” analyzed AT Poovaiah, Madikeri division Deputy Conservator of Forest.

He explained that they have, however, not found any clue about the wild boar and further investigations are needed to book the suspects under the Wildlife Protection Act, Section 9. The case has now been handed over to the Somwarpet police and a probe is ongoing. The names of eight other suspects have also been handed over to the police for interrogation.

