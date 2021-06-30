STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sobering up: Over 150 Karnataka Reserve Police personnel sent to de-addiction centres

Alcohol-related health problems, such as high diabetes, kidney and liver problems responsible for half the deaths of serving personnel.

Published: 30th June 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Man holding a glass and a bottle of alcohol

Representational Image (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By M G Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that has elevated the ‘spirits’ among Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel, over 150 policemen have been sent to de-addiction centres in an effort to make them quit alcohol. The move is aimed at making the disciplined force more efficient and free from alcoholics, which has turned out to be successful.

It is learnt that despite reminders to quit drinking for almost a year, nothing had changed. On March 1, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the KSRP, Alok Kumar, issued a memo to the heads of all KSRP battalions and schools to identify staff with alcohol addiction and have them sent to de-addiction centres.

“It was done in the interest of our staff as alcohol-related health problems, such as high diabetes, kidney and liver problems, were reasons for the death of serving KSRP men, in 50 per cent of the cases. The addiction was also reflecting in their work. Hence, they were asked to undergo de-addiction sessions,” Kumar told TNIE. KSRP staff, who consume alcohol, were categorised as men with high, medium, and low addiction, based on their drinking habits and frequency.

Those with moderate drinking habits were spared, while 400 men were found with medium addiction. “Counselling was arranged to help them quit alcohol. About 150 people were found with high addiction and were sent to two de-addiction centres in Bengaluru and Mangaluru,” Kumar said. Knowing that keeping them in the centres for just 15-20 days wouldn’t help, it was decided to send them on a three-monthlong session, considering them on duty.

“They were divided into batches and sent to the deaddiction centres. Currently, the last batch of 38 men is at a centre,” Alok Kumar added. He stated that the exercise has yielded results with 80 per cent of those who underwent the programme quitting the habit. When asked whether any staff opposed the move, Kumar said, “I spoke to them and also involved their family members and convinced them that it was for their good.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRP Karnataka State Reserve Police de-addiction centres
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp