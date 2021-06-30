Sobering up: Over 150 Karnataka Reserve Police personnel sent to de-addiction centres

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move that has elevated the ‘spirits’ among Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel, over 150 policemen have been sent to de-addiction centres in an effort to make them quit alcohol. The move is aimed at making the disciplined force more efficient and free from alcoholics, which has turned out to be successful.

It is learnt that despite reminders to quit drinking for almost a year, nothing had changed. On March 1, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of the KSRP, Alok Kumar, issued a memo to the heads of all KSRP battalions and schools to identify staff with alcohol addiction and have them sent to de-addiction centres.

“It was done in the interest of our staff as alcohol-related health problems, such as high diabetes, kidney and liver problems, were reasons for the death of serving KSRP men, in 50 per cent of the cases. The addiction was also reflecting in their work. Hence, they were asked to undergo de-addiction sessions,” Kumar told TNIE. KSRP staff, who consume alcohol, were categorised as men with high, medium, and low addiction, based on their drinking habits and frequency.

Those with moderate drinking habits were spared, while 400 men were found with medium addiction. “Counselling was arranged to help them quit alcohol. About 150 people were found with high addiction and were sent to two de-addiction centres in Bengaluru and Mangaluru,” Kumar said. Knowing that keeping them in the centres for just 15-20 days wouldn’t help, it was decided to send them on a three-monthlong session, considering them on duty.

“They were divided into batches and sent to the deaddiction centres. Currently, the last batch of 38 men is at a centre,” Alok Kumar added. He stated that the exercise has yielded results with 80 per cent of those who underwent the programme quitting the habit. When asked whether any staff opposed the move, Kumar said, “I spoke to them and also involved their family members and convinced them that it was for their good.”