STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Constituencies of BJP MLAs given preference in fund allocation: Opposition

Days before the budget session begins, Congress and JDS MLAs are complaining that their constituencies are being meted out step-motherly treatment in approving projects.  

Published: 01st March 2021 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister Bandeppa Kashempur

Former minister Bandeppa Kashempur. (Photo| EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days before the budget session begins, Congress and JDS MLAs are complaining that their constituencies are being meted out step-motherly treatment in approving projects.  Bidar MLA and JDS deputy leader in the Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur said the situation has turned worse since the BJP came to power in the state. “Constituencies represented by BJP MLAs are being preferred in allocating projects, while we wait endlessly,” he complained. 

“At this rate, people from our constituents will come out in protest and assault us, out of sheer frustration. Normally, citizens raise complaints  with their MLAs, who look for funds from the State Government to redress them. But over the last one year, none of our projects have got approved. It was not this bad during the previous Yediyurappa government in 2008.”JDS state president H K Kumaraswamy, too, agreed that projects are not getting approved in constituencies represented by party MLAs.

Congress MLA from Shanthinagar, Bengaluru, N A Haris said, “There are 28 constituencies in the city. Those represented by BJP are getting more funds than those with JDS and Congress MLAs. One can see it in the BBMP records. The situation is frustrating. For example, the Public Works Department has accepted proposals worth Rs 23.5 crore from BJP MLAs, but Congress and JDs MLAs have to be satisfied with projects worth a mere Rs 10 crore.

Even those do not get sanctioned all the time.”Jayanagar Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, “My constituency alone has seen a cut of 61 per cent, or Rs 122 crore. When I go for inspection at the Epoch Complex, people keep asking me when will the works be completed. When I make phone calls to officers of departments concerned, they say there are no funds. People are not ready to accept excuses anymore. As bills have not been cleared, some contractors are asking me whether they should commit suicide.” Both Congress and JDS MLAs hope that justice will be done in the coming budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandeppa Kashempur
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp