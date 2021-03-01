STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

It’s poll states ahoy for Karnataka BJP leaders

The BJP leaders from Karnataka have dived headlong into the campaigning for the poll-bound southern states.

Published: 01st March 2021 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

CT Ravi

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The BJP leaders from Karnataka have dived headlong into the campaigning for the poll-bound southern states. From strategising poll campaigns and holding seat-sharing talks to designing and organising rallies and scheduling public meetings they are taking the lead for the party.

From Union Minister Pralhad Joshi leading the attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala to party national general secretary  C T Ravi, who is in charge of Tamil Nadu, spearheading seat-sharing talks with the ruling AIADMK, the party’s leaders from Karnataka are leaving their imprint of the poll campaign in two states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. 

While Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, is overseeing the media outreach and campaign strategies in his capacity as the co-in-charge for Puducherry assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, along with senior BJP legislators like Sunil Kumar, are busy boosting the cadres and organisational structure in Kerala.

On Sunday, C T Ravi was busy playing host to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu as the party picked up the pace with its poll campaign.  In Kerala, Pralhad Joshi trained his guns  on the Pinarayi Vijayan  government over the gold smuggling case. “Huge quantities of gold was smuggled. The Chief Minister’s Office is directly involved in this,” Joshi said at a poll campaign. 

Meanwhile, back in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan was reaching out to Keralities living in the city, wooing them to shun the LDF-UDF alternative politics and give BJP a chance in Kerala. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka BJP Kerala polls Tamil Nadu assembly polls BJP
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp