It’s poll states ahoy for Karnataka BJP leaders

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The BJP leaders from Karnataka have dived headlong into the campaigning for the poll-bound southern states. From strategising poll campaigns and holding seat-sharing talks to designing and organising rallies and scheduling public meetings they are taking the lead for the party.

From Union Minister Pralhad Joshi leading the attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala to party national general secretary C T Ravi, who is in charge of Tamil Nadu, spearheading seat-sharing talks with the ruling AIADMK, the party’s leaders from Karnataka are leaving their imprint of the poll campaign in two states and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

While Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, is overseeing the media outreach and campaign strategies in his capacity as the co-in-charge for Puducherry assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, along with senior BJP legislators like Sunil Kumar, are busy boosting the cadres and organisational structure in Kerala.

On Sunday, C T Ravi was busy playing host to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu as the party picked up the pace with its poll campaign. In Kerala, Pralhad Joshi trained his guns on the Pinarayi Vijayan government over the gold smuggling case. “Huge quantities of gold was smuggled. The Chief Minister’s Office is directly involved in this,” Joshi said at a poll campaign.

Meanwhile, back in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan was reaching out to Keralities living in the city, wooing them to shun the LDF-UDF alternative politics and give BJP a chance in Kerala.