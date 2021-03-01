Online vaccination registration in Karnataka cities, here is what you should know

Iffath Fathima and Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the third phase of vaccination starting from March 1 for citizens aged above 60 years and those in the 45-59 age bracket with specified comorbidities, the state will have online registration mandated for Day 1 from 9 am in all cities across Karnataka while walk-in registration and vaccination will be allowed in rural areas.

Speaking to TNIE, Health Commissoner Dr Thrilok Chandra said, “Initially, we will allow walk-in registration and vaccination in rural areas. But, in urban areas of all districts, we have mandated online registration. The vaccines will be transported to private facilities by the Health Department from the regional vaccine stores.”

However, there appears to be little clarity on ground, despite the Centre’s guidelines, as everything is taking place in the last minute. The medical superintendent of a government hospital said that beneficiaries will register on CoWIN 2.0 version of the app only on Monday, so until then, they will have no idea how many people will turn up. The hospitals have been told that online registration will take place for the first few days in urban areas and both spot and online registration in other areas.

Hospitals advise people not to rush for vaccination dose

How ever, how many people will turn up to get the jab is not estimated as registration will open on the same day as the vaccine drive. Hospitals too are being mapped as Covid vaccination centres on the CoWIN app only on Sunday, to be available for public viewing from March 1 onwards.

Meanwhile, private hospitals have been getting calls from patients wanting to know how they should register and if they can walk in for the Covid vaccine jab, but the hospitals say they need to see how the programme works out for next to three days to have better clarity about the process. “Patients have been calling us and we have asked them to register online.

But they are asking for spot registration. We have still not received proper information as to how the process will be carried out. We have asked the patients to wait for two to three days and then come for the vaccination as there will be clarity by then. We do not want people rushing to hospitals. We are, however, prepared and we have the manpower ready.

We will initially start the Phase-3 vaccination in one unit and then extend it in the coming days. Right now, we do not even know how many should be vaccinated in a day,” said Dr Naresh Shetty, president, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. Dr Prasanna, MD of Pristine Hospital, pointed out that the BBMP has been reaching out to private hospitals to check if they would be part of the vaccination drive.

“As it is voluntary for private hospital to be part of the drive, BBMP has been calling hospitals on Sunday to get their confirmation. People too have been calling to inquire about registration. We are told by the health officials that even spot registration can be done if people have not registered online. But there is not clarity on whether the government will bear the cost or the patient, in case AEFI is reported,” said Dr Prasanna.

Where to get your shot

Government centres

KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Bangalore Medical College and Hospital, Bowring Medical College and Hospital, CV Raman General Hospital

Private centres

Vikram Hospital, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road; Raghavendra People Tree Hospital, Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences, Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur; Apollo Hospital, Sheshadripuram; Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur; Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield; Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road; Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Sparsh Hospital, Rajarajeswari Medical College & Hospital, BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal; Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal; Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar; Dayanand Sagar Hospital, Kumaraswamy Layout; Mallige Hospital, Sushrusha Hospital, MS Ramaiah Medical College and Hospital

All rural centres will have both online and walk-in registration and vaccination