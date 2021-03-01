RERA cracks the whip on real estate promoters over advertisements

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) has made public a list of 32 projects across the state which have violated guidelines laid by it when releasing advertisements. All projects in the state need to mandatorily register under RERA and this number should figure in every advertisement by the promoter under Section 11 of the Act.

The 32 projects that have been listed on the RERA portal for violations are — Devagiri Emaralds, Golden Springs, Century Greens, Century Greens Phase-2, Sangam Grand, JR Habitat, Elmwood Phase-2, Aastha Properties Phase-3, Chaitanya Samarth, Century Ethos, and Centreo. RERA Secretary K S Lathakumari said, “Promoters have the responsibility of notifying the RERA registration number.

Those who have not done so, should realise this and also educate home buyers in this regard.” Under Section 11 (2) of the Act, “The advertisement or prospectus issued or published by the promoter shall mention prominently the website address of the Authority, wherein all details of the registered project have been entered and include the registration number obtained from the Authority and such other matters incidental thereto.”

M S Shankar, General Secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, told The New Indian Express, “We welcome the maiden initiatives of K-Rera which has started to analyse the advertisements of projects and issuing notices to those violating the advertisement norms per RERA Act. This kind of action will go a long way in helping home buyers from misleading advertisements.”