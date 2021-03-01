STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RERA cracks the whip on real estate promoters over advertisements

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) has made public a list of 32 projects across the state which have violated guidelines laid by it when releasing advertisements. 

Published: 01st March 2021 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 01:33 AM   |  A+A-

Real estate

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Karnataka (RERA-K) has made public a list of 32 projects across the state which have violated guidelines laid by it when releasing advertisements.  All projects in the state need to mandatorily register under RERA and this number should figure in every advertisement by the promoter under Section 11 of the Act. 

The 32 projects that have been listed on the RERA portal for violations are — Devagiri Emaralds, Golden Springs, Century Greens, Century Greens Phase-2, Sangam Grand, JR Habitat, Elmwood Phase-2, Aastha Properties Phase-3, Chaitanya Samarth, Century Ethos, and Centreo. RERA Secretary K S Lathakumari said, “Promoters have the responsibility of notifying the RERA registration number.

Those who have not done so, should realise this and also educate home buyers in this regard.” Under Section 11 (2) of the Act, “The advertisement or prospectus issued or published by the promoter shall mention prominently the website address of the Authority, wherein all details of the registered project have been entered and include the registration number obtained from the Authority and such other matters incidental thereto.” 

M S Shankar, General Secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, told The New Indian Express, “We welcome the maiden initiatives of K-Rera which has started to analyse the advertisements of projects and issuing notices to those violating the advertisement norms per RERA Act. This kind of action will go a long way in helping home buyers from misleading advertisements.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
real estate promoters advertisement real estate
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp