As deadline nears, Panchamasali leaders prepare for hunger strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a day to go before their deadline to the government expires, the Panchamasali Lingayat community members, who are on protest demanding reservation under Category-2A, are making preparations for their hunger strike from March 4.The protesters, who have camped at Freedom Park, had undertaken a 700-km-long march from Kudalasangama, led by religious leaders like Jaya Mruthunjaya Swami and Vachanananda Swami.

Vijayanand Kashappanavar, who has been at the forefront of the protest, said, “Do I need reservation for myself, or my children? Definitely not. I am doing this for the community.’’ Kashappanavar had been criticised by Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, who had remarked that the protest was being led by the Congress. He claimed Nirani had turned against them after he was made a minister.

Meanwhile, religious heads of the Vokkaliga community met in Bengaluru on Monday evening and discussed the issue of reservation for the community. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and others were present.