CBI books case against ex-SWR engineer, others

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CBI registered a case against former senior divisional engineer of Hubballi of South Western Railway Neeraj Bapna, contractor Ashwath Narayana and some unknown public servants/private persons in an alleged corruption case.

“The CBI has registered a case against the SWR officer and others under the Prevention of Corruption. Act for allegedly making fake payments to the contractor for constructing an under bridge road using old material,” it said. “The work was related to providing additional height gauge in the road under bridge for which an old dismantled structural steel of unmanned level cross was allegedly used. Though no new structural steel was purchased for this, payments were made to the contractor,” it stated.

It further claimed the public servant in return “has obtained illegal gratification through the money transferred to the accounts of his relatives/friends by the contractor.”