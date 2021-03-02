HC sets aside JMFC orders against 4 firms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set aside the JMFC orders in Gokak (Belagavi district), taking cognisance of the offences under the Legal Metrology Act against four companies over alleged violation of packaging rules and non-production of documents.

Justice P Krishna Bhat allowed the petitions filed by PJ Margo Private Limited and its Managing Director, Nestle India Limited and its directors and manufacturers, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Private Limited and its Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited and its Managing Director and directors. However, Justice Bhat said that it is open for the JMFC to apply his judicial mind afresh on the complaint as observed in the order and take proper decision in accordance with law.

The petitioners had moved the high court against the cognisance taken against them by the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC under Section 31 and 36 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 in June 2020 based on a complaint filed by the inspector of Legal Metrology, Gokak Sub Division.