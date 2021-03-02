STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka minister takes COVID-19 vaccine at home, triggers controversy

Patil, 64, and his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district, on the second day of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and 45 plus with co-morbidities.

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister B C Patil gets vaccinated at his residence in Hirekerur, Haveri, on Tuesday | Express

By Chetana belagere & Arun Kumar Huralimath
Express News Service

BENGALURU, HUBBALLI: When senior citizens and those with co-morbidities who are eligible, are being asked to register and await their turn for the Covid-19 vaccination, Agriculture Minister B C Patil sparked a major controversy when he and his wife got the vaccine administered at his residence. Taking serious note of this, the Centre on Tuesday said that it has asked for a report from the Karnataka Government in this regard. 

“While 90- and 100-year-old citizens are struggling, waiting in queues to get their vaccine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself went all the way till the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to get the jab, here is our Karnataka minister who can order government servants to come to his doorstep for a jab,” remarked Rudrappa Desai, a retired banker who waited for more than five hours at a government hospital for the vaccination.

On Tuesday morning, the second day of the third phase of the vaccination drive, government doctors landed at B C Patil’s residence at Hirekerur in Haveri district and administered the vaccine to the 64-year-old minister and his wife. He even tweeted pictures announcing that he had taken the vaccine. The photograph and video went viral, sparking anger among citizens. The minister was trolled heavily and several social media users questioned his decision to take the vaccine at home.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that as per protocol, people have to get vaccinated at hospitals. “Vaccinating at home is not allowed. I will inquire about this and issue notices to the doctors and minister seeking explanation,” he told the media.Meanwhile, Patil defended himself saying that he had not committed any crime and wanted to avoid trouble for the public. “Have I committed theft or robbery? I have only taken the vaccine at home, which is not a crime,” he told reporters. 

The minister also said that he did not know the guidelines for vaccination and, as there were many programmes he was preoccupied with, he had called the doctors home. He also added that if he had gone to the hospital, then it would have caused trouble for the people waiting there.However, Dr Sudhakar expressed dissatisfaction over Patil’s conduct and said the medical team should have persuaded him to visit the hospital. “Unless there is prior permission, no one is allowed to vaccinate at home. It is wrong to do so,” he said. 

The Health Minister also said that he will issue a circular to doctors not to administer vaccines at home.
Close aides of Patil reasoned that he had pain in the leg and other engagements to attend to in his constituency. Hence, he decided to take the vaccine at his residence.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B C Patil Covid-19 vaccine K Sudhakar
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp