CD gate: Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi resigns after allegations of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi who was stung by the release of a CD on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday morning.

In his resignation letter, he said that the Chief Minister should order an immediate and impartial enquiry into the sting operation in which he was found in a compromising position with a woman job seeker.

The woman who according to allegations was abused after she had come to him seeking a job in the KPTCL had complained that her life was in danger.

She had originally come to him for permission to fly drones across the reservoirs of Karnataka which would then be made as a video and circulated on social media but later as their relationship grew intimate, he apparently promised her a job in KPTCL.

While on Tuesday, Jarkiholi had said he would not resign because he is innocent of the charges, after he spoke to his supporters, he had been advised to resign.

In his short four-line resignation letter in Kannada, he also said even though he is sure that he is innocent, it is out of moral responsibility that he is resigning.

He said after the enquiry if nothing is proved, he should be reinstated.