Contractors, officials to be fined for violating manual scavenging rules

This is applicable for both permanent and contract staff.

Published: 03rd March 2021 04:15 AM

Manual scavenging

Manual scavenging . (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Both contractors and government officials who violate provisions of the Manual Scavenging Act and those who fail to provide safety equipment to pourakarmikas will be fined Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, states an order from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj that was issued in the last week of February. The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act prohibits manual cleaning of sewers and septic tanks without protective equipment. Cleaning can be done with machines, but protective equipment has to be provided. 

The order says that people hired/deputed in zilla panchayat, taluk panchayat or gram panchayat limits to clean domestic toilets, community toilets, sanitary pits, septic tanks and drains have to be given such equipment. This is applicable for both permanent and contract staff.

Contractors or government officials who fail to implement the rules will be slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 for allowing workers to clean sewage treatment plants or septic tanks. Rs 10,000 will be the fine for failure to provide hand gloves, gumboots, helmet, goggles, mask, and sanitiser. The order said the officials concerned will be made responsible for violations and action will be taken against them.

But activists are not convinced. They say since 2008, at least 85 people have died due to manual scavenging, but not a single person has been convicted. “The government did nothing when people died. What can we expect from it for violation of rules that make safety equipment mandatory,” asked Obalesh of Safai Karamchari Kavalu Samiti. “In most cases, contractors and officials are hand-in-glove. When contractors violate the law, who will levy the penalty,” he asked, adding that the safety equipment should be of good quality. 

