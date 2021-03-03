Karnataka budget: Yediyurappa rushes to meet deadline

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Racing to meet the deadline of Wednesday to firm up on state budget, as the document has to go for printing by then, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is also the finance minister, has been meeting several businessmen and industrialists seeking their suggestions and considering their demands to include them in the post-Covid budget. On Tuesday afternoon, Anand Kripalu, who is the chief of Diageo and United Spirits -- one of the largest liquor companies in the world, met Yediyurappa, but details were not available. The sector, in general, has been seeking a reduction in excise tax.

Representatives of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry have met chief minister thrice in the last one week seeking relief to different industrial sectors. They have also met Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.A major industrialist J Crasta, who has served as head of FKCCI and KASSIA, said, “FKCCI gives the chief minister a pre-budget memorandum and it is common practice. The Central Government has announced three stimulus packages so far, but the state government has not come out with anything substantial for the industry and there is a great need now. The industry bodies are requesting the government for such a package.’’

K Jairaj, a former bureaucrat who has served as additional chief secretary said, “Earlier, businessmen and industrialists would come with requests for some concessions or reliefs concerning sales tax. But now with GST being implemented, there is no provision for any concession. Yes, excise duties are oppressive.’’

FKCCI sources said, “FKCCI has requested the chief minister for concessions. We have demanded that wherever large industry clusters are set up, 20-25 per cent of the area and facilities should be set aside for MSMEs. We have also asked for residential facilities to be made available near these industry clusters. We have requested for facilities like godowns to be set up in districts especially to store agricultural produce.”

The Chief Minister’s Office was tight-lipped about the proceedings of these meetings.