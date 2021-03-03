STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Meet held on bio-intensive pest control 

In May and June 2020, locusts swarms from Sindh in Pakistan had posed a huge threat to crops in Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 03rd March 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers spraying pesticides in a field.

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The current developments in crop protection with emphasis on organic farming, biodiversity, conservation, biological control and bio-intensive pest management will be the focus at the conference of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR) in the City between March 3 and 5.The sixth national conference on biological control (NCBC-2021) - ‘Innovative Approaches for Green India’ -- will also address biological control of new pests that are coming from overseas and posing a huge threat to crops.

The conference will be held in hybrid mode and provide an “ideal platform where fresh knowledge, experiences, recent innovations and novel concepts in the practical implementation of biological and integrated management for pests and crop diseases will be discussed,” said Dr T Venkatesan, chief organizing secretary, NCBC-2021.

The topics will cover biodiversity and biosystematics of natural enemies, biological control of plant diseases and pests, bio-intensive integrated pest management (IPM) modules, molecular biology and bioinformatics approach in pest management, bio control compatible approaches and bio control and allied industry.

Of late, the entomologists in the country have been alarmed at the “unauthorised introduction” of foreign invasive pests, which are destroying Indian crops and causing untold misery to our hapless farmers. Cassava mealybug (Phenacoccus manihoti Matile-Ferrero) is the latest among the foreign invasive pests, which in September last year had cast a doom for tapioca (cassava) farmers in the three southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

“Cassava mealybug has recently arrived in India from Thailand reportedly through some plant material or unauthorised introduction,” Dr Shylesh, principal entomologist, NBAIR, told The New Indian Express. He said that this was not the first time that foreign pests have “unauthorizedly” been introduced in the country. “In the last two years we have seen coconut rugose whitefly (Aleurodicus rugiperculatus) and fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda), which have reportedly gained unauthorized entry from Mexican region and Sri Lanka.

They have destroyed coconut and maize farms across the country,” said Dr Shylesh. In May and June 2020, locusts swarms from Sindh in Pakistan had posed a huge threat to crops in Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Karnataka was on the edge after locust swarms had made their way into Maharashtra. They have defoliated precious citrus plants in Nagpur and were found roosting in neem and acacia (babool) trees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp