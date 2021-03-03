STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mornings, evenings to be warmer this summer

 If you thought that mornings and evenings would bring some respite from the heat this summer, think again.

heatwave, summers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you thought that mornings and evenings would bring some respite from the heat this summer, think again. Minimum temperature in the mornings and evenings from March to May will be higher than normal, according to the long-range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department. Maximum temperature however, is likely to be normal or near normal. 

Explaining it simply, IMD-Bengaluru Director-in-charge C S Patil told The New Indian Express that cloudy conditions will be more frequent this summer, due to which the temperatures during the day will be near normal but nights and early mornings will be warmer. 

According to the seasonal outlook for temperatures from March to May, “During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest, and northeast India, a few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and a few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India. However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India.”

The IMD bulletin issued also stated: above normal minimum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north India along the foothills of the Himalayas, north east India, the western part of central India and the southern part of peninsular India.

Patil added that the variations in temperatures were not just because of the prevailing La Nina effect, but also because of other climatic conditions. Based on the prevailing conditions the long range forecast model has been prepared and issued. He said that while this was not a rare phenomenon, the maximum and minimum temperatures will vary based on the districts, regions and from time to time. Normal temperatures will vary from 34-40 degree Celsius, depending upon the meteorological station.

