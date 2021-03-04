Congress MLA suspended for removing shirt in Karnataka assembly amid ruckus over debate

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Bhadravathi BK Sangamesh was suspended from the house on Thursday for one week for removing his shirt inside the Assembly hall during a debate on 'One nation one election'.

On the first day, when Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri initiated the debate, Congress members termed it an RSS agenda and created a ruckus. Even while Kageri started reading his speech, members rushed to the well raising slogans. During their protest Sangamesh removed his shirt, leaving the House and his party embarrassed. In spite of repeated pleas by Kageri, he did not wear his shirt and later KPCC President DK Shivakumar had to come and make him wear the shirt.

Taking objection to this, Kageri said Sangamesh had behaved disrespectfully and irresponsibly. "I am not going to tolerate your behaviour. This is an esteemed house and such behaviour is not allowed. He will be suspended for one week till March 12," he said. Kageri later placed this before the house for approval. He was suspended under section 348 of the Karnataka Conduct of Government Business in the State Legislature Act.

Sangamesh who spoke to the media later defended his act and said the BJP government had filed many false cases against him and his family members. "In order to protest and bring it to notice, I removed my shirt. I also did it against the debate on 'One nation one election'," he said

Earlier, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah questioned Kageri under which rule this debate was allowed inside the assembly. "I had insisted that it should not be discussed in the assembly even in the Business Advisory Committee. There is no such provision to bring such a debate in the house," he said.

Kageri, however, said under special discretionary powers given to the Speaker, he has initiated the debate. But Congress leader and former Speaker Ramesh Kumar stated that power has to be used only during special occasions.