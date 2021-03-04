STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dip in tourists coming to Dandeli due to strict checks on Karnataka borders over COVID-19

With the production of COVID-19 negative certificates now a condition for entry into Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala, many have dropped their plans to visit Dandeli and its surroundings.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:27 PM

Tourists gather at Syke's Point at Dandeli in this file picture (Photo | Express)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The tourism industry which had just seen a post COVID-19 spike in and around Dandeli may once again face uncertain times. With the production of COVID-19 negative certificates now a condition for entry into Karnataka from Maharashtra and Kerala, many have dropped their plans to visit Dandeli and its surroundings.

Tourism operators say about 60% of the tourists coming to Ganeshgudi, Joida and Dandeli are from Maharashtra. There are also large numbers of tourists who come from Kerala. At present, seeing the increase in the number of cases in these two states, Karnataka has intensified checking on the borders with Maharashtra and Kerala.

"After the COVID-19 peak, when things started returning to normalcy, it was the tourism sector which got the first boost. But now once again we are facing uncertainty. At present, we are getting tourists from different parts of Karnataka that too only during the weekends. The homestays and resorts had to invest money to ensure all the COVID-19 norms are followed and the guests are made to feel safe during the pandemic," noted a tourism operator from Ganeshgudi.

"After the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, several tourists chose to come during weekends anticipating a lesser crowd. As the river Kali flows in spate even during summer due to water release from the Supa Dam, the river rafting here attracts tourists from different parts of India," he said.

But there is a silver lining. A district tourism officer said several tourist spots in Uttara Kannada along the coast and in the Ghats are attracting newer crowds. "For years, many tourists from Maharashtra have been visiting Dandeli and its surroundings. They feel at home as many speak Marathi and Konkani languages here. Also, the cuisine they have back at home is similar to what is prepared in Dandeli and Joida. But now tourists from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh too are showing interest in visiting places like Murudeshwara, Gokarna and other destinations in the district," the officer said.

