Karnataka budget session from Thursday, focus on ‘One Nation, One Poll’

The state budget session starts at 11 am on Thursday.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state budget session starts at 11 am on Thursday. The discussion on the first two days of the Assembly session is likely to be on “One nation one election”. Karnataka is the first state in the country to take up the issue and the debates are expected to be sent to New Delhi to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Election Commissioner for ratification. 

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti too confirmed this. The House will begin with condolences to deceased members at 11 am.The budget will be presented on Monday morning and the final details of the budget will be completed by Thursday, and Chief Minister B  S Yediyurappa is likely to attend related meetings. While opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) may try to raise the Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi CD episode, there is no clarity whether the Speaker and Council Chairman would allow it.

