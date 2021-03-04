Karnataka budget session from Thursday, focus on ‘One Nation, One Poll’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state budget session starts at 11 am on Thursday. The discussion on the first two days of the Assembly session is likely to be on “One nation one election”. Karnataka is the first state in the country to take up the issue and the debates are expected to be sent to New Delhi to the President, Prime Minister and Chief Election Commissioner for ratification.

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti too confirmed this. The House will begin with condolences to deceased members at 11 am.The budget will be presented on Monday morning and the final details of the budget will be completed by Thursday, and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is likely to attend related meetings. While opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) may try to raise the Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi CD episode, there is no clarity whether the Speaker and Council Chairman would allow it.