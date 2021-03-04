Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape: Is this Rama Rajya you wanted to usher in, HDK slams BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, using the CD gate, mocked at the BJP government, saying, “You said the coalition government that I led for 14 months was a government of Rakshasas. You wanted to usher in the Ram Rajya. Is this what it looks like?”Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said that a detailed inquiry should be conducted into the issue.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, obliquely referring to the Ramesh Jarkiholi issue, warned district administration and police officials not to threaten Congress workers in Kolar-Chikkaballapur. He said, “Those who were ministers yesterday are not there today. So be careful while taking instructions which are not in sync with law.”

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesman Brijesh Kalappa, addressing the media at the KPCC office said, “The Karnataka Bhavan is an extension of Vidhana Soudha and in such hallowed precincts the minister Jarkiholi has carried out these sleazy deeds as is evident from the videos.’’

In these difficult times of water disputes, Karnataka’s position on water should not be compromised by the now ‘viral’ deeds of the water resources minister who resigned on Wednesday since other riparian states and central authorities would now look at the former minister in a wholly different light.