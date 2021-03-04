STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

(S)ex files: Five Karnataka ministers paid price in last decade

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has resigned over an alleged sex tape, is not the first minister to go.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Resigned Minister of Water Resources, Karnataka, Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has resigned over an alleged sex tape, is not the first minister to go. Sex scandals are not new in the State’s politics. In Karnataka, in the last 10 years, at least five ministers, four from BJP, have resigned over sex tape allegations or for allegedly watching porn clippings inside the assembly. Experts and political leaders say such incidents will not embarrass the person, but the party and the government.

In 2010, the then Food and Civil Supplies Minister Hartalu Halappa, a close aide of then CM Yediyurappa, resigned after his name figured in an alleged sexual misconduct with his friend’s wife in Shivamogga. Two years later, three ministers in the BJP government  — C C Patil, Laxman Savadi and Krishna Palemar — resigned from their ministerial posts after they were caught allegedly watching porn videos in the Assembly hall during the session.

In 2016, the then Congress Minister, 71-year-old H Y Meti, resigned from Siddaramiah’s cabinet after a similar tape went viral, forcing him to resign. The victim had alleged that Meti sexually harassed her. In 2014, Prema Kumari, an employee with the State Revenue Department, accused BJP MLA and former Minister S A Ramdas of sexually harassing her. She complained and the case was later shifted to CID.

Ramdas even attempted to kill himself and was later hospitalised. In 2019, BJP member Aravind Limbavali’s ‘objectionable video’ went viral, causing embarrassment to him and the party. Later, the video was proved fake.As recently as in January this year, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod was seen browsing his phone inside the House and the videos allegedly had adult content.

Noted political scientist Prof Sandeep Shastri, said that in Ramesh Jarkiholi’s case, he was asked to resign as the party and the government, already under pressure over many issues including corruption charges, felt this would further dent their image. With the Budget session scheduled to start from Thursday, the government had to quickly douse the fire. Jarkiholi, leader of the rebel team, has enemies in both the Congress and the BJP.

Also the party has a lot at stake with the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls, and this incident may mar their chances. “Undoubtedly, his resignation was inevitable for the party as it could have done more damage in the elections. At least, the BJP can now tell people that they were quick enough to make him resign, before pressure mounted,’’ Prof Shastri said.

A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said previously too many incidents happened and unfortunately, most of the cases involved BJP ministers and legislators. There were incidents in Congress too. “Such incidents are always an embarrassment for the party and the government,’’ he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi sex tape sex scandal Karnataka
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp