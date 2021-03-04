(S)ex files: Five Karnataka ministers paid price in last decade

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has resigned over an alleged sex tape, is not the first minister to go. Sex scandals are not new in the State’s politics. In Karnataka, in the last 10 years, at least five ministers, four from BJP, have resigned over sex tape allegations or for allegedly watching porn clippings inside the assembly. Experts and political leaders say such incidents will not embarrass the person, but the party and the government.

In 2010, the then Food and Civil Supplies Minister Hartalu Halappa, a close aide of then CM Yediyurappa, resigned after his name figured in an alleged sexual misconduct with his friend’s wife in Shivamogga. Two years later, three ministers in the BJP government — C C Patil, Laxman Savadi and Krishna Palemar — resigned from their ministerial posts after they were caught allegedly watching porn videos in the Assembly hall during the session.

In 2016, the then Congress Minister, 71-year-old H Y Meti, resigned from Siddaramiah’s cabinet after a similar tape went viral, forcing him to resign. The victim had alleged that Meti sexually harassed her. In 2014, Prema Kumari, an employee with the State Revenue Department, accused BJP MLA and former Minister S A Ramdas of sexually harassing her. She complained and the case was later shifted to CID.

Ramdas even attempted to kill himself and was later hospitalised. In 2019, BJP member Aravind Limbavali’s ‘objectionable video’ went viral, causing embarrassment to him and the party. Later, the video was proved fake.As recently as in January this year, Congress MLC Prakash Rathod was seen browsing his phone inside the House and the videos allegedly had adult content.

Noted political scientist Prof Sandeep Shastri, said that in Ramesh Jarkiholi’s case, he was asked to resign as the party and the government, already under pressure over many issues including corruption charges, felt this would further dent their image. With the Budget session scheduled to start from Thursday, the government had to quickly douse the fire. Jarkiholi, leader of the rebel team, has enemies in both the Congress and the BJP.

Also the party has a lot at stake with the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha bypolls, and this incident may mar their chances. “Undoubtedly, his resignation was inevitable for the party as it could have done more damage in the elections. At least, the BJP can now tell people that they were quick enough to make him resign, before pressure mounted,’’ Prof Shastri said.

A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said previously too many incidents happened and unfortunately, most of the cases involved BJP ministers and legislators. There were incidents in Congress too. “Such incidents are always an embarrassment for the party and the government,’’ he said.