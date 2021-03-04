STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three apprehended in Karnataka for trespassing into youth's home over post on Lord Ram

The Dakshina Kannada district police superintendent told The New Indian Express that Ubaid and Mukunda, residents of Nekkiladi, were arguing for almost a month over a post on Lord Ram

Published: 04th March 2021 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Uppinangady police in Dakshina Kannada district have registered a case against five persons for trespassing into the house of a youth and abusing him for putting a post on Lord Ram on social media.

The Dakshina Kannada district police superintendent told The New Indian Express that Ubaid and Mukunda, residents of Nekkiladi in Uppinangady police station limits, were arguing for almost a month over a post on Lord Ram. "Mukunda had put up a WhatsApp status a month ago on building the Ram temple. They have been arguing over it ever since," SP said.

On March 2, the main accused Ubaid along with Farzeen, Rashid and 2 others who are allegedly SDPI workers came to the house of Mukunda at 11 pm. They illegally trespassed the gate, hit the parked car's tail light and hurled abuses at Mukunda. A case was registered the next day by Uppinangady police. "Three persons have been apprehended and efforts are being made to arrest others," the SP said.

Meanwhile BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje asked on Twitter, "What was the sin of this family in Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada District? "They just posted hailing Lord Ram on social media, for which SDPI radicals attacked their house and abused the family with filthy language. How can we tolerate this? Spoke to DGP and SP of DK to take stringent action against them."

