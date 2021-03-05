STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five-month-old girl child rescued after arrest of human trafficker near Mangaluru

The incident came to light when someone alerted Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi about the human trafficker in Mangaluru. The NGO subsequently approached him in the guise of a prospective adoptive parent.

Published: 05th March 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested a human trafficker in Mulki near Mangaluru and rescued a five-month-old girl child that he had allegedly sold to a woman.

The accused Ryon alias Riona, 30, who runs chicken and fancy stores in Mulki, had bought the infant from her parents in Hassan for Rs 3 lakh and sold it to a woman identified as Kavita of Karkala taluk in Udupi district.

The incident came to light when someone alerted Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi about the human trafficker in Mangaluru. The NGO subsequently approached him in the guise of a prospective adoptive parent. The child has now been handed over to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).

Police commissioner N Shashikumar told reporters that according to telephonic conversations between the accused and Odanadi staff, he had trafficked several newborns not just within the state but also outside the state and to Gulf countries. He had a price tag of Rs 6 lakh for a male child and Rs 4 lakh for a female child. The buyer had to make an advance of Rs 1.5 lakh and within 15 to 30 days, he would hand over the baby.

“Even during the police investigation, the accused maintained that he had trafficked several babies and used to make a profit of Rs 2-3 lakh out of every deal but there were gaps in his statement,” said the top cop.

After the Odanadi staff sealed the deal, he was asked to come to an eatery near Kadri Park where the Mangaluru South Police Station PSI Shettal arrested him. The commissioner also said they suspect Kavita was planning to sell the baby to someone else after receiving it from Ryon and they are investigating it. The accused have been booked under section 370 of the IPC (human trafficking).

Siddanth P, a social worker with Odanadi Seva Samsthe, said he has a strong suspicion that some government officials are involved in the human trafficking as the accused was also promising the birth certificate and Mother and Child Protection Card to the prospective parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Mangaluru human trafficking
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp